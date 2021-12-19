Let’s stand together to break the 8 – Bawumia charges NPP supporters

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to present a united front in the quest to break the 8-year cycle in government.

In the history of the 4th Republic, no political party has stayed in government successively for more than two terms.

With President Akufo-Addo’s two terms in government on the ticket of the NPP set to expire in 2024, supporters of the Elephant party are aiming to be the first party to stay in power beyond 8 years.

Speaking at the 2021 NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, Vice President Dr. Bawumia admitted that the task ahead won’t be easy.

In a message of inspiration to supporters of the party, he called for unity ahead of the 2024 polls.

“Breaking the 8 will not be easy, it has not been done before in our history but if we stand together it is possible and it will be done,” Vice President Dr. Bawumia said at the delegates conference.

Meanwhile, President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghanaians are going through some challenges.

He however insists that it is not due to his doing as the President of the country.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case,” the President said at the Conference.

He said he is confident that very soon things will turn around for the better for the citizenry to enjoy.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” H.E Akufo-Addo stressed.