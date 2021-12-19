ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo has made Ghana better than UK and US – Wontumi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo has made Ghana better than UK and US – Wontumi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi claims the Akufo-Addo government has made Ghana better than the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

This he said is because of the development the current government under President Akufo-Addo has brought to Ghanaians.

“Ghana is now better than United States, Ghana is better than UK because of the development Akufo-Addo is bringing to Ghanaians, everyone can see it,” Chairman Wontumi made the claim at the party’s ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghanaians are going through some challenges.

He however insists that it is not due to his doing as the President of the country.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case,” the President said at the Conference.

He said he is confident that very soon things will turn around for the better for the citizenry to enjoy.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” H.E Akufo-Addo stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Let’s stand together to break the 8 – Bawumia charges NPP supporters
19.12.2021 | Headlines
Let’s stay united, fight NDC propaganda to ‘break the 8’ – Bawumia charges NPP
19.12.2021 | Headlines
Lies, hatred won't help us — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cautions NPP
19.12.2021 | Headlines
I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times but its not my fault — Akufo-Addo
19.12.2021 | Headlines
Mahama mobbed at ex-Council of State member’s church
19.12.2021 | Headlines
Hassan Ayariga's phone stolen in traffic around 37 Military Hospital
19.12.2021 | Headlines
We will use every legal means to ensure gov’t withdraws obnoxious, killer E-Levy – Minority
18.12.2021 | Headlines
Demand clarity on creation of Guan constituency from EC – Alban Bagbin to budget Committee
18.12.2021 | Headlines
GHS170.5 million approved for Office of Special Prosecutor
18.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line