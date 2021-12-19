Akufo-Addo has made Ghana better than UK and US – Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi claims the Akufo-Addo government has made Ghana better than the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

This he said is because of the development the current government under President Akufo-Addo has brought to Ghanaians.

“Ghana is now better than United States, Ghana is better than UK because of the development Akufo-Addo is bringing to Ghanaians, everyone can see it,” Chairman Wontumi made the claim at the party’s ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghanaians are going through some challenges.

He however insists that it is not due to his doing as the President of the country.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case,” the President said at the Conference.

He said he is confident that very soon things will turn around for the better for the citizenry to enjoy.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” H.E Akufo-Addo stressed.