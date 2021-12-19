Let’s stay united, fight NDC propaganda to ‘break the 8’ – Bawumia charges NPP

19.12.2021 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on members of the party to stay united and work towards retaining the party in power beyond the 8 years it will serve by the end of 2024.

Dr. Bawumia made the call at the party’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday.

According to him, having the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the 2024 election will be historic but also a daunting task that requires all hands on deck.

He told the party faithful that they must together fight off criticisms and propaganda from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to guarantee their 2024 victory.

“Protecting our efforts, visions and legacy means that we necessarily have to break the 8 as we have termed it. In this regard, let us all be aware that breaking the 8 will not be easy. It has not been done before in our history, but I believe that if we are united, we will break the 8,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia further urged members of the party to conduct themselves well and avoid bickering and internal wrangling since such could hamper the party’s chances in the next general elections.

“Our success will depend on how we will we conduct ourselves going forward. A strong united party with a focus on highlighting our successes while countering the desperate, misleading and misguided NDC propaganda. Rather than taking down each other, we must focus on taking down the NDC which will be a disaster for this country.”

He called on the party to capitalize on the government’s strong performance by highlighting its achievements.

“The NPP has a solid record of achievements. Our party has become the most important driver of the Ghanaian vision and development agenda,” he said.

—citinewsroom