West Gonja: Naada Jinapor Foundation holds health outreach programme for children in Laribanga

Naada Jinapor Foundation, dedicated to humanitarian services as part of activities to commemorate this year's Christmas season, has held a health outreach programme for children in Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The one day event which was held on Saturday, December 18, saw neighboring communities such as Murugu, and Mognori showed up with various medical conditions.

The children were screened for free and given drugs for ailments they were diagnosed with.

The Chief Executive Officer for Naada Jinapor Foundation, Lawyer Naada Jinapor, revealed that the outreach programme forms part of an annual event by the Foundation aimed at preventing diseases.

According to her, the foundation is committed to providing health care services to children in deprived communities.

She added that it was her foundation's small way of ensuring that children in deprived communities are appropriately protected against diseases.

She expressed profound appreciation and joy at the turnout for the outreach and thanked the Assemblyman, parents, chiefs and people of Laribanga for their words of encouragement.

Some parents who spoke on behalf of their wards, conveyed words of gratitude to the foundation and encourage the outfit to continue to be of assistance to them whenever they are called on.

In all, over 400 children benefited from the outreach programme.