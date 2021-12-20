The student factor is critical in success of Free SHS — Retired Educationist

A retired Educationist and Proprietress of Jesus Cares International School in Obuasi, Dr. Mrs. Amina Achiaa Asiedu- Amoah has stated that key to the success of the Free Senior High School introduced by government in 2017 is the role of the students.

She was speaking with the media at the sidelines of the 3rd awards and graduation ceremony of the school in Obuasi. The theme for the event was " Academic Excellence; the Role of the Students in National Development ".

Dr. Asiedu-Amoah said students who are at the center of the Free Senior High School must appreciate their role in making the program a success. She said " whiles Government is doing its best to finance their education, students have the responsibility to learn hard to make sure the program achieves its intended purpose which is to improve access and quality of education".

Dr. Amina who retired as the Municipal Director of Education in Ejisu called on stakeholders involved in education to collaborate effectively to improve academic performances in schools.

On the success chalked by the School, Dr. Amina said the school has achieved academic laurels since its establishment in 2000 thanks to the discipline, coordination interpersonal relationship and excellent communication among all the stakeholders involved in the running of the school.

She said for a school to maintain higher educational standards, it is incumbent on management of the school to involve parents in key decision-making.

Master Isaac Quansah who emerged as the Overall Best teacher attributed his success to his commitment and dedication to work.

The Overall best pupil award went to Master Rashid Iddrisu Agyeman. He said hardwork and the zeal to succeed led to his achievement. He encouraged his colleagues to work hard and persevere in order to achieve academic excellence.

In all 28 students graduated from Nursery to Kindergarten, Kindergarten to Primary and those who just wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination. Again nine (9) distinguished teachers were also rewarded by the school.