Garden City University College holds 13th graduation

20.12.2021 LISTEN

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has held its 13th graduation ceremony for the 2020/21 academic year at its premises at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti region.

The ceremony which was held on Saturday, December 2021, was under the theme “Post Covid 19 and the Educational Enterprise: Innovative Strategies to Stay in Business”.

Degrees and Diplomas Honours were awarded to deserving students in Business, Health Sciences and Applied Sciences programmes.

A banker, Mrs. Dinah Kaleo-Bio, who was the special guest of honour, in her speech, urged the graduands to adopt good attitudes towards work if they want to be employed.

She advised that the current competitive job market does not only seek one’s skills and knowledge, but good attitudes which make a person outstanding among equally skilled people seeking a job.

“There are many degree holders out there. What makes you different from them? Why should an employer give you a job over them? You should first and foremost have a good attitude towards work. Your skills and knowledge may get you a job, but your attitude may get you fired,” Mrs. Dinah Kaleo-Bio.

She added, "Most of you have commenced your national service, I will encourage you to be the first person to report to the office and be last to leave. Go the extra mile in delivering on your task and remember to live by this mantra that ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard."

President of The Garden City University College (GCUC), Prof Edward Kwame Asante, in his annual report to the congregation said they have made a firm decision to invest more resources in technology to support teaching and learning.

“We have embarked on preparing teachers and students for virtual learning which will expand access to education and accord flexible schedules to busy professionals who want to continue with education amidst other competing activities,” he stated

Prof Edward Kwame Asante revealed that the University College has been given accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to run a two-year research Masters Degree programme in Midwifery, scheduled to start in February 2022.

According to him, the MSc. Midwifery programme is affiliated to the University of Calabar in Nigeria.