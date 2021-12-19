ModernGhana logo
Hassan Ayariga's phone stolen in traffic around 37 Military Hospital

Former presidential candidate on the ticket of All People's Congress (APC) and businessman, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has been robbed in a gridlock around the 37 Military Hospital.

He was robbed of his phone by an unknown person on Saturday, December 18.

The type of phone is however not disclosed by the politician.

"My phone was stolen yesterday at 37 military hospital traffic lights from my car. Boys are Abr3," Hassan Ayariga revealed in a social media post.

Mr. Ayariga further warns the public, especially drivers who leave their windows open when in traffic, to learn from his mistake.

"...Please everyone should be careful when driving around town with your windows open," he wrote.

// contributor on Modernghana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

