Special Needs Moms could do with some extra love

Some parents of children with cerebral palsy have advised Ghanaians to be more embracing of children with special needs and show them extra love

Ms Mercy Efua Boadu, a member of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues, said usually children do not discriminate or exclude other children with special needs unless they are taught by adults to do so.

“Parents should teach their children to show extra love and care to children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, we should all embrace families nurturing children with disabilities.”

Some of the parents of children with cerebral palsy expressed these sentiments when “My Child’s Wellbeing” under Kidzhouse Media Production, an organization that advocates for the wellbeing of all children regardless of their disability, donated assorted items to the Special Mothers Project.

Kidzhouse productions are the producers of the Mmofrawe Kids channel on Youtube

The occasion was also used as an opportunity to organize a get together for members of the Special Mothers’ Project.

Mrs Stella Darley Tweneboah, Managing Partner at My Child’s Wellbeing, presenting the items, said, her organization intends to join in the advocacy for love and support for children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

“I can only imagine what it takes to nurture a child with cerebral palsy or any special needs, even parents of regular children do struggle so I can only imagine,” she said as she interacted with some of the parents.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture.

She called on the government to come up with policies that supports families nurturing children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Ms Gloria Amo Aidoo, a Physician Assistant, currently doing research to determine whether dermatoglyphic patterns could help predict cerebral palsy, was also present to administer her questionnaire and also donated some items to the mothers.