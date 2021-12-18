ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Standardised Test will provide data to strengthen education delivery — Education Minister

Education National Standardised Test will provide data to strengthen education delivery — Education Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says the National Standardised Test (NST) will help provide data aimed at strengthening education delivery in Ghana.

1218202183606-n6jum8x432-adutwum-on-nst-9.jpeg

The first edition of the National Standardised Test was conducted for primary 4 pupils across all public schools in the country on Friday, 17th December 2021.

1218202183606-qvmxpcb543-adutwum-on-nst-14.jpeg

Dr. Adutwum said the NST which falls within the Education Strategic Plan (ESP) will provide feedback to address learning poverty.

1218202183606-8dt2xkjwvq-adutwum-on-nst-13.jpeg

“What we are trying to do is to provide quality education to these children. They are our future, and we must give them the best,” he added.

1218202183607-8dt2wjivvq-adutwum-on-nst-12.jpeg

Dr. Adutwum added that “The NST is not a promotional exam, however, it will feed the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in the Education Sector with relevant data to address learning poverty”.

1218202183607-ptkwn0a442-adutwum-on-nst-11.jpeg

The NST is part of the many investments of the Ministry of Education to use factual data and analysis to strengthen the education delivery in the country.

1218202183607-1h830n4ayu-adutwum-on-nst-7.jpeg

As part of the Education Strategic Plan, the NST will be conducted once every two years to provide stakeholders in the Education Sector with relevant data to address learning variations by region, gender, location and school type.

1218202183607-swnaqedq5k-adutwum-on-nst-6.jpeg

1218202183608-h41o266fey-adutwum-on-nst-5.jpeg

1218202183608-0e72xljwwr-adutwum-on-nst-4.jpeg

1218202183608-osjvm0x442-adutwum-on-nst-10.jpeg

1218202183609-h41o2s6fey-adutwum-on-nst-3.jpeg

1218202183609-k5frj7u2h1-adutwum-on-nst-2.jpeg

1218202183609-1h830o4bau-adutwum-on-nst-1.jpeg

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
COP Tiwa's son emerges 'Best Graduating Medical Student' of UCC
18.12.2021 | Education
National Standardised Test: Private schools to be engaged in 2022 — Education Minister
17.12.2021 | Education
First National Standardised Test for Primary 4 pupils ends
17.12.2021 | Education
Suspend NST and plan for its proper execution – Group to MoE, GES
17.12.2021 | Education
UEW unable to appoint substantive VC over court injunction
16.12.2021 | Education
Come clear on education reforms – NPP's Bondu to Adutwum
16.12.2021 | Education
1,900 Pupils to write National Standardized Test in Kadjebi District
15.12.2021 | Education
SEND Ghana calls on gov’t find dedicated source of funding for school feeding programme
15.12.2021 | Education
Education Minister announce plans to increase secondary education to six years
15.12.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line