Railways Ministry to investigate head-on collision of haulage trains at Wassa Manso

The Minister for Railways Development, Peter Amewu says he will set up a committee to in the head-on collision of two manganese haulage trains last night, resulting in the killing of four persons.

Peter Amewu believes the accident that occurred at Wassa Manso in the Western Region is due to negligence.

The Railways Minister who was speaking during a visit to the accident scene at Wassa Manso on Saturday, December 18, 2021, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Around 11 o’clock this morning I had a call from one of their MDs that two trains had collided.

It’s quite unfortunate. My understanding is that we lost about four lives and about two or three are in hospital and are in critical condition. Let me use this opportunity to extend our condolences to the bereaved families. This is unfortunate, it is mere negligence. I have not seen two trains colliding before. It’s very unfortunate.”

“We don’t want to see this again. We expect to put up a committee as quickly as possible. The head of my security team is with me, and we will investigate what caused this accident. Not too long ago, you heard that we lost one of our managers also in a train accident in Accra. The industry is already not in the right mood for this to happen again,” he added.

