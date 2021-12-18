Head-on collision of train kills 5 at Wassa Manso

This portal has gathered that there was a head-on haulage train collision at Wassa Manso in the Western Region Friday evening which resulted in the death of five people.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 9pm on Friday, December 17, 2021.

According to sources, four persons including two males and two females died on the spot.

“Four persons died on the spot while about 10 people sustained various degrees of injury and they were rushed to the hospital where we gathered that one more person died bringing the number of dead persons to five”, an eyewitness narrated.

Initial reports were that the two haulage trains were moving from opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.

However, an eyewitness who gave his name as Ofosu Darko said one of the trains was moving from the Nsuta area and the other one which was on the Kojokrom direction had parked on the rail line”.

“So under normal circumstances, the one moving from Nsuta should have taken a different lane on reaching where the stationary train was. But maybe because of a brake failure, it crashed into the stationary train”. Ofosu Darko told journalists.

He indicated that none of the dead was from the Wassa Manso area.

The Unit Committee Chairman of Wassa Manso Emmanuel Diaw confirmed that the head-on collision happened at about 9:30 pm Friday and that five people died as a result of the accident.

He mentioned that all the injured are currently receiving treatment at the EffiaNkwanta Regional hospital in Sekondi.

---DGN online