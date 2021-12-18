ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One persons grabbed over lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu

Social News One persons grabbed over lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Police in the Ashanti Region have picked up one person in connection with the lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The police are also on a manhunt for one other person who is on the run.

According to the police, some residents of Nyinawusu killed the five persons who had been accused of being behind an armed robbery attack in the area a few days ago.

The residents prevented the police, who were around at the Nyinawusu Chief’s palace, from having access to the accused persons as they killed them.

The police say investigations show that all the deceased persons hail from Akorabuokrom near Nyinahin.

Residents of Akorabuokrom attempted to engage in a reprisal on Saturday morning but the intervention of the police and opinion leaders in the area helped restore calm.

DSP Jerry James Amekah has thus called on the residents not to engage in any form of disturbances as they are working to arrest the perpetrators.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Head-on collision of train kills 5 at Wassa Manso
18.12.2021 | Social News
UPSA Law Faculty cancels in-person exam paper over Covid-19 scare
18.12.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: Assembly prosecutes nine persons for sanitation offences
18.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: Dozens stranded as fire ravages homes at Abuakwa Maakro
18.12.2021 | Social News
Questioning the science behind covid-19 vaccines dangerous - Awandare
18.12.2021 | Social News
Gridlock in Accra as Christmas fast approaches
18.12.2021 | Social News
Imams call for passage of anti-gay bill
18.12.2021 | Social News
Get E.I to back mandatory vaccination — Martin Kpebu to government
18.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: Tension in Nyinawusu after death of five illegal miners
18.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line