One persons grabbed over lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu

Police in the Ashanti Region have picked up one person in connection with the lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The police are also on a manhunt for one other person who is on the run.

According to the police, some residents of Nyinawusu killed the five persons who had been accused of being behind an armed robbery attack in the area a few days ago.

The residents prevented the police, who were around at the Nyinawusu Chief’s palace, from having access to the accused persons as they killed them.

The police say investigations show that all the deceased persons hail from Akorabuokrom near Nyinahin.

Residents of Akorabuokrom attempted to engage in a reprisal on Saturday morning but the intervention of the police and opinion leaders in the area helped restore calm.

DSP Jerry James Amekah has thus called on the residents not to engage in any form of disturbances as they are working to arrest the perpetrators.

