V/R: 40,000 persons vaccinated in a renewed vaccine campaign

A renewed vaccine campaign, spearheaded by the Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service and partners, has seen a total of 40,000 doses of vaccines administered between December 1 and 14.

This brought the total number of persons fully vaccinated in the Region to 65,000, representing six per cent out of a targeted 1,055,000.

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Volta Regional Health Director, In Charge of Public Health, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said a total of 216,000 persons have at least received the first dose, representing 20 per cent.

He said the Directorate would not relent in its effort to ensure that the targeted number of persons were fully vaccinated to stem the spread of the virus.

Dr Djokoto said the vaccination rate in the Region was not encouraging and that much more needed to be done, especially in education, social mobilisation and improving access to vaccines.

The Deputy Health Director said a concerted effort was required to deal with the pandemic and to stem its spread to safeguard the human resource of the country.

He said the misinformation being peddled by some conspiracy theorists about the vaccine was a major factor, contributing to people being hesitant to take the vaccine in certain segments of society.

This situation, he said, needed a collaborative effort to address and to let people know that the vaccine was safe and efficacious so they would avail themselves to be vaccinated.

Dr Djokoto urged the citizens to continue observing the safety protocols of regular hand washing under running water, social distancing, wearing masks and use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to curb the spread of the disease.

