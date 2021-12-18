COP Tiwa's son emerges 'Best Graduating Medical Student' of UCC

Spontaneous applause and cheers greeted Edward Akosah Danso, a graduating medical student of the University of Cape Coast's School of Medical Sciences, as his name was mentioned to receive 15 of the 21 awards up for grasp.

Mr Danso, son of Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Dankwah, Director of PIPS of the Ghana Police Service, was the highest awardee at the four sessions of the 54th Congregation, held on Thursday and Friday, which saw more than 7,300 students graduating.

These include the congregation for students of the colleges of Humanities and Legal Studies, Agriculture and Natural Sciences, and Health and Allied Sciences.

He emerged the Best Student in Anatomy, Best Graduating Clinical Student, Best Graduating Student in Psychological Medicine and Mental Health, Overall Best in Surgery, Best Student in Psychiatry, and Best Graduating Male Student.

Mr Danso was also the Best in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Best in Community Medicine, and Best Student in Physiology.

His proud and visibly elated mother gave him a warm embrace as she took series of photographs with him to the admiration of all.

Mr Danso said he was exceedingly grateful to God and his family for the support given him and pledged to go all out to make them proud.

"It is overwhelming and extremely joyous to make my mother and family members proud and also inspire others who may consider me worthy of looking up to,” he remarked with smiles.

He advised students to sidestep all activities that would derail their future ambitions and remain focused on their studies and aspirations.

Also at the ceremony, Miss Linda Appiah, who graduated with Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, emerged the Overall Best Graduating Student from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies.

Graduating with a CGPA of 3.908, Miss Appiah swept awards including the Pro-Vice Chancellor's Award for the Best Graduating Bachelor of Commerce Student, the Overall Best Graduating Business Student, as well as the Best Female Graduating Student.

She expressed gratitude to God for the feat and said "I saw this award as an honour bestowed on me as a merit with little effort but much from the grace of God and his favour shown me."

Miss Appiah, also a student politician, shared how she combined the two programmes and emerged the best student overruling the notion that student politicians did not do well academically.

"The first word I will say is focus. The core values I decided to live by as a student was to be determined, ambitious and friendly. I served as a student leader twice and performed my duties as a student," she said.

Miss Asantsewaa Aboagye-McCarthy was the Best Graduating Student in Optometry with a CGPA of 3.971.

She could not hide her joy as she read her valedictory speech, saying: "My joy knows no bounds" and shared her journey with her colleagues, encouraging them to be determined in life.

Miss Aboagye-McCarthy encouraged them to be humble and live morally upright lives as those guided her to attain the enviable feat.

She told the ladies to hold high their integrity as sexual harassment and emotional instability could be threats to their ambitions.

"I encourage all females to hold in high esteem your womanhood and do your best to make the most efficient use of your time and resources. There are very good lecturers in this institution who can help you to make it," she said.

GNA