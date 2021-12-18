Imams call for passage of anti-gay bill

The National Conference of Imams on Friday called for the passage of the promotion of proper sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bills 2021 to ensure sanctity in the Ghanaian society.

It appealed to the majority and minority sides in Parliament to use dialogue and consensus-building in dealing with matters related to development, particularly the 2022 budget statement in the supreme interest of Ghanaians.

The Conference, comprising all Imams in the 16 regions of the country, made the call in a communique issued at the close of a three-day conference held in Sunyani on the theme: “the role of Imam in development”.

Signed by Mr Abdallah Suallah Quandah, the conference coordinator, the communique said the Imams had resolved to hold the 2022 National Ramadan Conference in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

It underlined the importance of the establishment of transparent and accountable management of resources and developed the capacity of Imams at all levels to lead and manage the affairs of the 'Ummah'.

The communique further called for the development of comprehensive organizational management and leadership structure for efficiency in managing the affairs of Ummah and mobilization of enormous human and material resources in communities through the 'Shura' concept.

“There is also an urgent need to establish the National Shura Council to support his eminence the National Chief Imam all-inclusive leadership system and to harmonize various proposals for the National Leadership Framework”, it added.

The communique emphasized the need to build the capacity of Imams and Muslim leaders to appreciate that differences were natural and should not be the source of division, disunity and antagonism.

It was called for the establishment of district and regional Shura Councils to consolidate unity and development among Muslims in the country.

