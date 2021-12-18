ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament's Finance Committee yet to consider E-levy – Ato Forson

General News Parliament's Finance Committee yet to consider E-levy – Ato Forson
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Parliament's Committee on Finance is yet to consider the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill (E-Levy) though the House is expected to rise on Monday, December 20, 2021, for the Christmas break.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member on Finance, speaking to the media after the Committee had met to consider the Appropriation Bill, said members were yet to consider the E-levy, adding he was not aware of any meeting to deliberate on the issue.

He said the time for the consideration of the Bill would have to be communicated officially to members by the Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Dr Forson maintained that the two sides of the House were yet to reach any consensus on the E-Levy and members were waiting for the Chairman of the Committee to call a meeting for deliberation on it.

He said although they had read and seen a statement on the consultation between the government and telcos, the Minority side was yet to meet the telcos on the E-levy.

“It is one of those reasons why the E-levy Bill must go through a number of consultations, meet the telcos, hear from them and understand why they have given concessions to government and the meaning of that dispensations.”

Mr Patrick Yaw Buamah, Vice-Chairman of the Finance Committee, in his comment, said the Committee was yet to deliberate on the E-levy but the members met on the appropriation bill, which they had consensus to go to the floor and passed.

He said that when the chairman called a meeting and set the processes in motion to consider the E-levy, members would come back to deliberate on it.

He said the Majority side believed that there should be further consultations among stakeholders on the E-levy.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19 economic recovery: Building back stronger with women and youth-led innovations
17.12.2021 | General News
Digital transformation has become pivotal in today’s living condition — Ursula Owusu
17.12.2021 | General News
GBC signs MoU with International Youth Fellowship for content exchange
17.12.2021 | General News
Ghana School Feeding Operations Manual undergoes validation
17.12.2021 | General News
Social protection: a critical step towards leaving no one behind
16.12.2021 | General News
Hasaacas Ladies cross swords with Ladystrikers in WPL match-day one opener
16.12.2021 | General News
All 11 assemblies in Upper West have no bushfire control sub-committees
16.12.2021 | General News
Government allocates Ghc9.6 million to Green Ghana Project
16.12.2021 | General News
Africa CDC hosts Inaugural Annual Conference on Public Health in Africa from 14-16 December
17.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line