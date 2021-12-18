A/R: Tension in Nyinawusu after death of five illegal miners

There is uneasy calm at Nyinawusu, a mining community in the Atwima Mponua district following the alleged lynching of five illegal small scale miners (Galamseyers) by some community members.

According to reports, the victims were mistaken for armed robbers.

The Atwima Mponua District Security Council is considering a military intervention to quell a possible reprisal attacks.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Afari Hospital Community hospital morgue, The unit committee chairman of the town, Kwadwo Kromor, said.

— 3news.com