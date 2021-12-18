[Update] Bodies of murdered cops in Zuarungu airlifted to Accra

The bodies of the two policemen murdered in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region by suspected criminals on Wednesday night have been airlifted to Accra.

The two Constables Emmanuel Akowuah and Adams Suley were shot by some unknown robbers at Zuarungu.

One of them was partially burnt after the robbers shot into the fuel tank of the motorbike he was riding on. The other was shot in the head.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer, they were shot while on their routine motorbike police patrols in the Zuarungu Township on December 15, 2021.

The statement noted that they coincidentally run into the robbery scene where three suspected robbers were seriously robbing a shop.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare supervised a parade in honor of the departed policemen at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu on Friday, December 17, 2021, before the bodies were airlifted to Accra.

Ahead of the parade, the bodies of the two victims were conveyed from the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Morgue to the PPSTS at about 10 am.

After some police rites and a street lining ceremony of Police personnel biding their departed colleague’s farewell, the Military helicopter landed at the Training School at about 12:30pm.

After the brief ceremony, the helicopter departed with the bodies to Tamale en route to Accra at about 1:50pm.

The IGP and his entourage also departed to Accra.

While the helicopter carrying the bodies of the two policemen was en route to the Tamale Airport, the personnel who participated in the parade at the PPSTS were debriefed by the Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba and the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 11 Mechanized Battalion of the Ghana Army, Lt Colonel Mintah Agyemang.

The personnel were urged not to be down-spirited assuring them that the military will collaborate with the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Conveying a message to the personnel on behalf of the IGP, Dr. Gariba expressed the gratitude of the IGP and the Police Administration to all the personnel of the Ghana Police and Security Agencies that participated in the parade.

He also assured the personnel of the command's unflinching support.

The helicopter later landed at the Airforce base in Accra where Dr. Dampare on behalf of the Ghana Police Service received the bodies together with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson and the Accra Airforce Base Commander, Air Commodore Joshua Mensah Larkai.

Another parade was held in honor of the two deceased policemen at the Airforce base where their colleagues and senior officers bid them farewell.

The bodies were subsequently conveyed for preservation.

The Police Administration thanked the Ghana Armed Forces particularly the Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson for their collaborative efforts in airlifting the bodies of the police officers.