Don't risk lives for money — PROTOA Chairman caution drivers

The Ashanti regional chairman of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) has appealed to commercial drivers across the country not to place money above human lives.

Mr. Joseph Mensah made the appeal when addressing members of the council who are also drivers and representatives of the various branches of the association in the region at the End of Year Council Meeting in Kumasi.

Mr Mensah explained that several lives and properties are lost annually through road-related accidents especially during festive seasons due to drivers eagerness to run more trips and make more profit.

The chairman was optimistic that many of these precious lives and valuable properties could have been saved if drivers and vehicle owners valued human lives than their swelling desire to make more money.

He pointed out that most tendencies that are likely to cause road accidents are influenced by individuals quest for more profit during such occasions. He queried why a driver would be in a hurry on the road with the intention of loading more passengers.

Mr. Mensah entreated drivers especially those with the PROTOA drivers association to always be mindful of their professional responsibility of transporting lives and properties to destinations safely.

The chairman further cautioned long journey drivers to be on the watch for incidents of highway robberies often recorded during such festive season.

Mr Joseph Mensah advised drivers and passengers not to resist or attempt to escape when they encounter such situations since it is usually safer to surrounder to robbers demands than otherwise.

The End of Year Council Meeting is a climax of the monthly meetings of the highest decision making body of the PROTOA to review operational activities of the association for the year ending and strategise on the way forward for the coming year.

The meeting brought together over three hundred executives who themselves are drivers and representatives of the one hundred and fifty branches of the association in the Ashanti region.