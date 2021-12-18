Diocesan Child Protection Training workshop ended

The issue of safety of children, especially young people and vulnerable adults are very critical and in Ghana, there are various abuses of children in the families, communities, schools and other institutions apart from child trafficking and slavery.

It is against this backdrop that the Catholic Diocese of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga has organized a three day Diocesan Child Protection Training for over a hundred participants comprising prayer leaders, Catechists and women representatives within the diocese.

The three segment training programme targets those who anchored the various age groups and lead all facets of human endeavours.

The aim of the training was to share ideas, unravel some of the hidden secrets that undermine the healthy growth and development of children and vulnerable adults. It will also help fashion out a formidable policy to assist the church in its frontline crusade against behaviours that do not promote the wellbeing of society and the country as a whole.

The participants were each given a certificate of participation.

In an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Acting Regional Manager of Catholic Education and a member of the child protection team, Sis Bernadine Pemi, Daughters of Charity, stated that since 2016 a series of workshops for teachers, parents, stakeholders on child protection have been held.

According to her, this is necessitated by the fact that the Pop has called on the church to do something regarding safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.

She said the harm that has often been reported about the Catholic Church is not only about the priest and religion but everyone who took part.

Sister Pemi indicated that those at the grassroot needs to be trained since the whole issue borders on change of culture and behaviour.

The Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese Alfred Agyanta gave the breakdown of the training programme as first batch prayer leaders, who assist who are helping in the various Parishes, the second will be teachers who deal with children in the schools and the third batch will take on the Priest and all those who are into pastoral care.

Apart from that, he added that government alone cannot handle it hence the churches’ contribution to ensure that there is safety for children and vulnerable adults.

The reason is that vulnerable adult can be taken advantage of and be exploited by others in society.