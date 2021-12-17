MTN, AirtelTigo to cut MoMo transfer charges by 25% to minimise e-levy burden

MTN Ghana and AirtelTigo have agreed to reduce charges of Mobile Money (MoMo) transfer to lessen the burden the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will impose on customers.

The reduction which will be up to 25% has been confirmed by a communique released by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC).

Vodafone Ghana who are in sync with the reduction however currently don’t have charges on MoMo transfers.

“We have had extensive deliberation with government on the need to lessen the impact on our consumers. We acknowledge the need to expand the tax base. However, to reduce the overall impact of the new levy on consumers, MTN and AirtelTigo have agreed to downward revision of their P2P (person to person transfer) fees by up to 25% depending on respective operator. Vodafone currently has no charges,” the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications statement issued today has said.

It adds, “Each operator would notify their customers of the applicable revised rate when the e-levy bill is passed into law.”

This comes as good news to Ghanaians who use Mobile Money. There have been agitations in the past few weeks after learning of plans by government to introduce the Electronic Transaction Levy.

The e-Levy which also applies to Mobile Money will see a charge of 1.75% tax on transactions that exceed GHS100.

Below is the statement issued by he Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications: