Compel Owere Mines to undertake responsible mining—Chief to Minerals Commission

Baffour Owusu Bediako, the paramount chief of Domeabra traditional area in the Asante Akim Municipality has appealed to the Minerals Commission to compel the Owere Mines Limited to undertake responsible mining in the area.

He said the company must be compelled to live its corporate social responsibilities and assist communities in its catchment area in their development process.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at his palace at Domeabra, Baffour Owusu Bediako said the traditional council wanted the company to support it to promote economic activities in the community and bring development to raise the living conditions of the people.

He said what the people were expecting was that the mining would spur up economic activities and boost the local businesses in the area to improve the living conditions and the socio-economic lives of the people.

This, he said the company had failed to generate in the area.

“They have failed to draw any social development agreement with the traditional council of Domeabra and also not encouraged and promoted business activities in this community”, he told the GNA.

He said the community had nothing to be proud of as a mining community and this had adversely affected the standard of living of the natives.

Baafour Owusu Bediako said the traditional council plans of constructing a Police Station and a health facility for the community would need the assistance of the company.

He stressed the need for the mining company to take measures to cover pits that had been left open to prevent any disaster in the community.

Barima Kwasi Osafo Kantanka, a geologist of the Owere Mines, when contacted told the GNA that the company was at the exploration stage and had not reached the mining stage yet.

However, it had employed some youth from communities in the area to assist in the exploration works.

Barima Kantanka said the company was ready to work in close collaboration with the traditional leaders and other opinion leaders in the area to fashion out a comprehensive strategy to promote development in its catchment area when it starts full operation.

GNA