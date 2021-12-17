CCTV camera installer granted GH¢15,000 bail for theft

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has granted a 26-year-old CCTV camera installer, bail to the tune of GH¢15,000 with two sureties, for allegedly stealing 13 CCTV cameras and accessories valued at GH¢7,625.00.

The accused, Enoch Appiagyei, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, said Appiagyei was on Saturday, September 18, 2021 engaged by Madam Ophelia Adjoa Boamah, a businesswoman, to install some 15 CCTV cameras in her house at Adam-Nana at Kasoa.

He said, the accused only laid the cables and left the cameras to be installed at another time.

Madam Boamah therefore, gathered all the 15 cameras, including other expensive machines, placed them in her storeroom and left her house keys with one Madam Rita who operates a shop close by and left to work.

The Prosecution said on that same day, Appiagyei went for the keys to lay some cables and returned the keys around 1930 hours.

According to Chief Inspector Amponsah, the accused went for the keys from Madam Rita again the following day and returned them an hour later.

He said the accused after returning the keys informed Madam Boamah that 13 cameras had disappeared from the room.

Chief Inspector Amponsah, said a complaint was lodged and investigations led to the retrieval of one of the cameras in Appiagyei's room.

He is expected to reappear on Monday, January 10, 2022.

GNA