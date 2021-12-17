ModernGhana logo
Forex trader granted GHC80,000 bail for allegedly stealing his boss

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHS80,000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified to a forex trader over the theft of 7 million Naira(GHS80,000.50) belonging to his business partner.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah ordered that the sureties should have resident ties in Ghana, one of whom should also be a Ghanaian.

Eteobong Ntuk Akanimo is to deposit his passport with the Court's registry as well as report to the Police every Thursday.

He has denied stealing and will make his next appearance on January 27, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector William Kwabena Boateng told the Court that Oshiojum Wilson was the complainant and a resident of Oyibi whereas Akanimo, the accused, was a trader in Forex and a resident of Ashaley-Botwe.

During February 2021, the accused person, a business partner to the complainant, collected a total sum of seven million Naira (7million) from the complainant to exchange same into Ghana Cedis for him.

Prosecution said the accused after collecting the said amount, failed to honour his side of the bargain and went into hiding.

Prosecution said on October 27, 2021, the Complainant spotted the accused person in town and caused his arrest, where he handed him over to the Ministries' Police and in his investigative cautioned statement, he admitted having collected the said amount from the complainant but had invested same into his business which eventually collapsed.

The Court heard that after investigation, he was processed and put before court.

