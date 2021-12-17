ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cleaner jailed 2years for kissing, fondling minor

Crime & Punishment Cleaner jailed 2years for kissing, fondling minor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old cleaner to 2years imprisonment for fondling, kissing and inserting his finger into a 12-year-old girl's vagina.

Prince Opare is said to have sexually molested the victim who is his niece.

Charged with Defilement, Opare pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Opare's explanation confirmed an indecent assault charge.

It therefore convicted Opare on his own plea on the charge of indecent assault.

A charge of threat of death was however struck out by the Court as withdrawn.

The Court said it also considered the plea of Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who represented accused.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant is a medical doctor at Pantang Hospital. Accused resides at Pantang with the victim and his girlfriend in an uncompleted building.

Prosecution said during the victim's stay, Opare one day asked the victim to accompany him so they could go and meet another uncle who was paying a visit.

Opare, however, sent the victim to one Dr Sam's home who was not around and inserted his finger into the victim's vagina after having sex with her.

Accused however told the victim not to tell anyone.

Prosecution said accused's girlfriend saw the act and she confronted accused.

Accused apologized to his girlfriend and promised not repeat the act, Prosecution added.

The Prosecutor said accused's girlfriend advised him to send the victim to her mother.

Prosecution said accused girlfriend traveled to Kumasi. In her absence accused had sex with her in his room on the floor.

Prosecution said on January 21, this year, accused's girlfriend went to work and returned to pick something in the house.

The Prosecutor said when she returned, she saw accused kissing and fondling the victim's breast.

Prosecution said accused in his caution statement admitted having kissed the victim and inserted his finger into her vagina.

A report was made to the Police and accused was arrested and medical report issued to the victim to seek medical care.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Forex trader granted GHC80,000 bail for allegedly stealing his boss
17.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
195 compressed Indian hemp intercepted at Elmina
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Abesim murder case adjourned to January 17, 2022
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two Hajj fraudsters granted GHC50,000.00 bail each
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court to adopt use of witness statements in SSNIT OBS trial
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Zuarungu: Police commence Special Anti-Robbery Operation to hunt down cop killers
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man remanded for murdering woman with cement block at Parkoso Estate
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
IGP arrives in Zuarungu to commiserate with families of two killed officers
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers remanded by Ofaakor Circuit Court
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line