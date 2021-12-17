Cleaner jailed 2years for kissing, fondling minor

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old cleaner to 2years imprisonment for fondling, kissing and inserting his finger into a 12-year-old girl's vagina.

Prince Opare is said to have sexually molested the victim who is his niece.

Charged with Defilement, Opare pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Opare's explanation confirmed an indecent assault charge.

It therefore convicted Opare on his own plea on the charge of indecent assault.

A charge of threat of death was however struck out by the Court as withdrawn.

The Court said it also considered the plea of Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who represented accused.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant is a medical doctor at Pantang Hospital. Accused resides at Pantang with the victim and his girlfriend in an uncompleted building.

Prosecution said during the victim's stay, Opare one day asked the victim to accompany him so they could go and meet another uncle who was paying a visit.

Opare, however, sent the victim to one Dr Sam's home who was not around and inserted his finger into the victim's vagina after having sex with her.

Accused however told the victim not to tell anyone.

Prosecution said accused's girlfriend saw the act and she confronted accused.

Accused apologized to his girlfriend and promised not repeat the act, Prosecution added.

The Prosecutor said accused's girlfriend advised him to send the victim to her mother.

Prosecution said accused girlfriend traveled to Kumasi. In her absence accused had sex with her in his room on the floor.

Prosecution said on January 21, this year, accused's girlfriend went to work and returned to pick something in the house.

The Prosecutor said when she returned, she saw accused kissing and fondling the victim's breast.

Prosecution said accused in his caution statement admitted having kissed the victim and inserted his finger into her vagina.

A report was made to the Police and accused was arrested and medical report issued to the victim to seek medical care.

GNA