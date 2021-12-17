ModernGhana logo
First National Standardised Test for Primary 4 pupils ends

The Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday, December 17, conducted the maiden edition of the National Standardised Test (NST) for all Primary 4 pupils in public schools across the country.

About 550,000 Primary 4 pupils took part in the test across the various centres.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, who toured a few of the exam centres in the Central Region, described the exercise as successful.

The pupils were made to take two tests in Literacy and Numeracy.

The results of the NST is expected to provide the Ministry of Education and the GES feedback to assist with the appropriate interventions required to correct learning deficiency at the early grades.

