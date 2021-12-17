Let's tackle corruption from the communities – Economist

The Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Executive Director for the Center for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) , a policy think tank has suggested that the fight against corruption should start from the communities in the country.

He explained that corruption was a canker affecting the prospects of the country and to be able to stamp out such tendencies, stakeholders including the clergy should play a key role in the fight from the Communities including the churches and Mosques

Rev. Dr. Mensah who spoke on the topic “impact of corruption and role of strategic partners to deal with the canker,” when the Centre took its turn at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform added that there were three levels in which corruption could be fought at - Individuals, Communities and at the National level.

According to him, religious leaders could be blamed for the level at which corruption had eaten into our moral fibre, saying they had failed to point out wrong deeds to persons involved in corrupt activities because of their status in the church and in the mosque.

He called on religious leaders to reposition their religious values.

Rev. Dr Mensah explained that community leaders including Members of Parliament and Ministers of states were glorified at Church and prayed for after giving out huge sums of monies to the churches and the mosques without knowing the sources of such monies.

He therefore advised Ghanaians not to discard their customs and values in place for foreign ones adding that foreign preferences could be a contributing factor to the rampant increase in corrupt cases in the country.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency on his part said, as an industrial news hub, they would need to engage those in the industry on national issues to educate the public.

“As Industrial News Hub, GNA-Tema has created a platform for industrial players to use, for other stakeholders to reach out in a proactive means while serving as grounds to address national issues,” he said.

GNA