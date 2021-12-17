Agona West MP encourages corporate institutions to partner government in healthcare delivery

17.12.2021 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison has encouraged corporate institutions in the country to partner government in its quest to improve healthcare delivery.

According to her, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led government was doing its best to make quality healthcare delivery accessible to every Ghanaian hence the establishment of health facilities across the country.

Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison said this when management of Big Cap Micro Credit Company Limited donated large quantities of medical items to the Agona West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service at Agona Swedru last Wednesday.

The items including 84,000 units of Infusion sets, 27,200 units of synthetic surgery gloves, 127,300 units of disposal syringe and needles, 300 boxes of Nose Masks and 250 boxes of cotton wool were to be distributed to all the health facilities in the Agona West Municipality.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection commended management of the Big Cap Micro Credit Company Limited for the donation saying it had come at the right time to revamp the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and its related diseases.

"These items have come at the right time to support the efforts of the Health Officials to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to strengthen the Health facilities in Agona West Municipality.

"I once again express my gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of Big Cap Micro Credit Company Limited and his Management team for this kind gesture. I am overwhelmed by this magnitude of items donated to the Health Directorate.

"I have the believe and know that these items will go a long way to help Agona West because we have a lot of CHPS Compounds apart from Swedru Government Hospital and Nyakrom Health Center.

"Apart from the above, a lot of people patronize the Health facilities without wearing Nose Masks and this donation is a God-sent to personnel's in the Health sector," the MP emphasised.

She appeals to corporate bodies and individuals to support government to ensure that people live a healthy lifestyle.

"Let emulate what Big Cap Micro Credit is doing in the Health sector and do same to supplement Government's efforts," he intimated.

On the forthcoming Christmas festivities, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Morrison cautioned Ghanaians against mass gatherings bearing in mind that Covid-19 is real.

The Chief Executive Officer of Big Cap Micro Credit, Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif presenting the items disclosed that the donation forms part of the Company's Social Responsibilities.

He noted that the donation which is the biggest among their donations is worth over Ghc360,000.

Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif said he contacted Officials of the facilities and they shared with him few of their challenges.

"As a cooperate institution, we have our social cooperate responsibilities and I made it a point that we are going to make Agona Swedru our forcus this year in our cooperate social responsibilities and that is the essence of today's donation.

"I think that all cooperate institutions should focus more on the needs of the country rather than the wants of the country.

"We have plans to extend our responsibilities to more deprived places. It is something that we will be doing to help society.

"We hope that these items would be put to judicious use to serve the purpose for which they were given but not the other ways round.

"I want to note that we will be going round to monitor how the items are been put into use. We are not in normal times so let come together to build the nation in this Covid-19 era. Let protect ourselves and observe all the safety protocols," he stated.

Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif urged corporate bodies to pay attention to the rural areas and support them in their needs rather than focusing on cities and urban centers.

The Medical Superintendent of the Agona West Municipal Health Directorate, Dr. Julius Abuku who received the items also expressed his appreciation to Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif for the kind gesture.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman charged the Health Directorate to evenly distribute the items among all the facilities.

He encouraged the general public to have confidence in the new Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated against the disease.

Present were the Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Ismael Ogyefo and the NPP Deputy Constituency Secretary, Nana Kwame Agyei.