Telecom chamber working with gov’t to avert unintended consequences of MoMo tax

17.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Telecommunications Chamber is working with the government to put in place arrangements that will avert the unintended consequences of the taxes set to be put on Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions.

The government as announced by the Finance Minister during his presentation of the 2022 budget statement to Parliament will next year implement an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The levy will see the government charging a 1.75% tax on all transactions that exceed GHS100 including Mobile Money.

According to Kenneth Ashigbey who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, the new tax is sure to bring unintended consequences.

Taking a proactive approach, he says his outfit is in talks with the government to ensure the consequences are avoided.

“We know that the levels are high and we are working with the government to ensure that if this tax is passed the unintended consequences that we have seen in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda do not arise. So we have talked about the issue of the discrimination of the tax and asking the government that you need to bring in the banks so as to put a cap on it,” Kenneth Ashigbey told Starr FM in an interview.

He further revealed that not only are talks ongoing to bring in the banks but discussions are being held to put a cap on the MoMo tax.

“Let’s put a cap of let’s say 2,000 so that if I’m paying GHC5,000 so that’s beyond 2,000 the rates don’t go up again. We’re working with the government to see how we can ensure that if this is passed, we can put a cap on it, and bring the banks into the system,” Kenneth Ashigbey shared.

He concluded, “As a country, we are also not oblivious to the fact that as a country we need to raise some revenue to be able to support developmental function. We cannot keep on borrowing and you may have to find a way to expand the tax net.”