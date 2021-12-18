Punishment for recalcitrant drivers must be stiffer — Denase chief

In his desire to ensure accident-free Christmas before during and after the yuletide, the chief of Denase, a town along the Kumasi-Offinso road in the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa II has stressed the need for the law enforcers to give stiffer punishment to defiant drivers who may be caught violating the road traffic regulation.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Nana Atonsa II who also doubles as the Asantehene's Atenehene observed that road accidents peak in the country during Christmas festivities.

The chief linked the menace to desperate drivers who are always in a hurry to load more passengers in order to make more profit.

Otumfuo's Asantehene mentioned drunkenness, overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, non-maintenance of vehicles, drugs, engaging passengers in debates and other unnecessary arguments as some factors that bring about road accidents.

Nana Boakye Atonsa II expressed worry that though certain drivers tend to gamble with humans lives particularly in Christmas seasons for the money they will make for running more trips.

He calls on government to punish offending drivers to serve as a deterrent to others on the roads.

"I believe strongly that if my word is taken seriously and implemented would go a long way to not only curb road accidents, but it would also bring sanity in the manner and way we drive on our roads," he emphasised.