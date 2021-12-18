NPP government has failed farmers — 2012 National Best Farmer

ModernGhana logo
The Nkosuohene of Anwomaso in the Ejisu Municipal of Ashanti Region, Nana Kweku Siaw who also doubles as the 2012 National Best Farmer, has said government has failed farmers in the country.

He said the trust and confidence that farmers initially had in the NPP government is lost since farmers were expecting the mistakes the previous government did to be erased by the current administration.

Reacting to the issue of the welfare of farmers in an interview with this reporter, since agriculture has been the backbone of the nation, Nkosuohene emphasized that the NPP government has flatly failed farmers of this country and cannot boast of any credibility regarding the welfare of farmers.

“We anticipated that the NPP government would prioritize the welfare of farmers and transform the agricultural sector with good policies per their promises, but they have failed us.

"When you go to the Western North region and other cocoa growing areas, they cannot afford two square meals a day because there is no increment in cocoa price. We are disappointed in this government”, he reiterated.

Nana Siaw added that farmers are weeping bitterly because of the bad weather conditions leading to low harvest of cocoa beans this year.

“This year for instance, cocoa farmers were eluded with bumper harvest as a result of bad weather conditions coupled with increment in farming inputs.

"For this and among other reasons, farmers are expecting the government to increase the producer price of cocoa a bit, yet this has not been the case."

