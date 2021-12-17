COVID-19: 23million Ghanaians unvaccinated – GHS

The Director-General (D-G) of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said an estimated number of 23 million Ghanaians have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

According to him, only 6.6 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far since the exercise began.

He added that all students, health workers, drivers, security personnel, and government workers should be vaccinated, as part of the second mass vaccination exercise.

He told journalists at the Meet the Press series at the Information Ministry in Accra on Thursday, 16 December that Ghana's currently has 1,301 active cases of the pandemic while 129,000 out of the total recorded cases of 132, 288, have recovered.

The death toll is 1,259.

He further encouraged all Ghanaians to take steps to get vaccinated because the vaccines are safe.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also said measures have been put in place at the Kotoka International Airport to curb the rate of spread of the pandemic during the festivities.

