ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ama Benyiwa-Doe to be laid to rest on Saturday

Social News Ama Benyiwa-Doe to be laid to rest on Saturday
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The remains of late former Central Regional Minister Ama Benyiwa-Doe will be buried tomorrow, Saturday, December 18.

The former NDC MP for Gomoa West, born Comfort Saah, passed away on Sunday, 18 September 2021, after a protracted ailment.

The head of her family, Mr George Blankson, said the venue for the funeral activities will be Gomoa Abura in the Central Region.

The late Benyiwa-Doe was an MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress from 1992 to 2004.

Her assertiveness earned her the moniker ‘Ama Chavez’.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Faulty traffic and street lights threat to motorists — Road Safety Authority
17.12.2021 | Social News
David Agboado retracts, apologises for malicious comments against Hassan Tampuli
17.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: Victims of Abuakwa Maakro fire blame Fire Service
17.12.2021 | Social News
Asa donates to Angels of Hope Orphanage home, scholarship to students in Western and Ashanti Regions
17.12.2021 | Social News
Asa donates to New Life Nungua Orphanage Home
17.12.2021 | Social News
2021 PHC: over 1 million people are unemployed  
17.12.2021 | Social News
Armah-Kofi Buah fixes faulty streetlights in Ellembelle constituency
17.12.2021 | Social News
One feared dead, 20 injured as lowbird truck crashes into sprinter bus at Atwima Denkyemuoso
16.12.2021 | Social News
Otumfuo commends Lands Minister for exemplary leadership
16.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line