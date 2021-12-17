Ama Benyiwa-Doe to be laid to rest on Saturday

The remains of late former Central Regional Minister Ama Benyiwa-Doe will be buried tomorrow, Saturday, December 18.

The former NDC MP for Gomoa West, born Comfort Saah, passed away on Sunday, 18 September 2021, after a protracted ailment.

The head of her family, Mr George Blankson, said the venue for the funeral activities will be Gomoa Abura in the Central Region.

The late Benyiwa-Doe was an MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress from 1992 to 2004.

Her assertiveness earned her the moniker ‘Ama Chavez’.

