ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.12.2021 Social News

David Agboado retracts, apologises for malicious comments against Hassan Tampuli

David Agboado retracts, apologises for malicious comments against Hassan Tampuli
17.12.2021 LISTEN

The Public Relations Officer of the National Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado has retracted and apologised to Deputy Minister of Transport Hassan Tampuli for defamatory comment he made against him.

Agboado is reported to have made the defamatory comment against the former CEOP of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) when drivers were calling for fuel price reduction but he said he misrepresented the Deputy Minister in his commentary.

“I withdraw my comments against Hassan Tampuli and I will appeal to him to forgive me . I know my utterances have caused him harm but I am pleading with him to let it go.

“I misquoted him, I misrepresented him and I plead for forgiveness.”

---3news.com|Ghana

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Faulty traffic and street lights threat to motorists — Road Safety Authority
17.12.2021 | Social News
Ama Benyiwa-Doe to be laid to rest on Saturday
17.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: Victims of Abuakwa Maakro fire blame Fire Service
17.12.2021 | Social News
Asa donates to Angels of Hope Orphanage home, scholarship to students in Western and Ashanti Regions
17.12.2021 | Social News
Asa donates to New Life Nungua Orphanage Home
17.12.2021 | Social News
2021 PHC: over 1 million people are unemployed  
17.12.2021 | Social News
Armah-Kofi Buah fixes faulty streetlights in Ellembelle constituency
17.12.2021 | Social News
One feared dead, 20 injured as lowbird truck crashes into sprinter bus at Atwima Denkyemuoso
16.12.2021 | Social News
Otumfuo commends Lands Minister for exemplary leadership
16.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line