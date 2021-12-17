David Agboado retracts, apologises for malicious comments against Hassan Tampuli

17.12.2021 LISTEN

The Public Relations Officer of the National Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado has retracted and apologised to Deputy Minister of Transport Hassan Tampuli for defamatory comment he made against him.

Agboado is reported to have made the defamatory comment against the former CEOP of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) when drivers were calling for fuel price reduction but he said he misrepresented the Deputy Minister in his commentary.

“I withdraw my comments against Hassan Tampuli and I will appeal to him to forgive me . I know my utterances have caused him harm but I am pleading with him to let it go.

“I misquoted him, I misrepresented him and I plead for forgiveness.”

---3news.com|Ghana