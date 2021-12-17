ModernGhana logo
Bawumia commends GAF for fighting galamsey

Bawumia commends GAF for fighting galamsey
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) not to halt its fight against illegal mining (Galamsey) and lumbering in the country.

Dr Bawumia believes that the effort of the GAF in the anti-galamsey agenda this will help protect and safeguard the interest of the country.

He was addressing the short Service Commission Special Duties Course 59 of the Ghana Military Academy in Accra on Friday December 17

“I urge the Military to remains undaunted in the fight against illegal mining and lumbering I applaud the Ghana Armed forces for the successes chalked clearing out our water bodies of illegal miners,” he said.

Dr Bawumia recalled the hard of work of the military and other security agencies to safeguard the interest of the country against terrorism…

He again emphasized the need for the military and other agencies to sustain the fight against illegal mining and lumbering in the country.

In another development the vice president has said the government was committed to build over 800 accommodation facilities for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

In all, 158 officers graduated from the military academy.

These officers undertook courses in special duties at the Military Academy. Some of the courses included Tactics and Drills to equip officers in the service.

Deserving officers were awarded while officer Vivian Ofosu was adjudged the over all best course officer.

