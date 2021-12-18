GBC Radio Central receives donation from ADB Cape Coast Branch

The ADB Cape Coast branch has donated some undisclosed amount of money and 20 packs of bottled water to support GBC Radio Central's 25th anniversary celebration.

The Relationship Manager, Ebenezer Wilson-Sey and a Customer Service Officer, Stella Antwi of ADB, Cape Coast on behalf of their Branch Manager, Mr. Stephen Adjei Brewu donated the items to GBC Radio Central.

The donation was done at the premises of GBC Radio Central Friday, 17th December, 2021.

This kind gesture follows an official letter that was delivered to the Branch Manager, Mr. Stephen Adjei Brewu some weeks ago seeking support for GBC Radio Central's Silver Jubilee climax.

At a short ceremony, Ebenezer Wilson-Sey said "About three weeks ago, I represented the Branch Manager of ADB Cape Coast to launch your anniversary activities.

"As a public institution, if a sister organization is celebrating its birthday, we found it expedient to offer our token to support their birthday. We wish GBC Radio Central well and hope the coming years would bring many more fruitful engagements."

Stella Antwi on the other hand noted that, "I'm a quasi GBC Radio Central staff and find this opportunity humbling and at the same time feel very honoured to be part of ADB's entourage today."

She added, "All I can say is God bless GBC Radio Central on their 25th anniversary and ask for God's blessings and guidance in the years ahead."

GBC Radio Central Regional Director, Mr. Alexander Lionel Nik Ashie taking delivery of the water and cash thanked ADB, Cape Coast Branch for their kind gesture.

He underscored the fact that such institutional collaborations was very healthy for quality service delivery. "We thank you for what you've done today and we're very pleased for this support," he added.

Kofi Sakyiama Pobi, GBC Radio Central's 25th anniversary planning committee chair and Asante Kwame Kwakye, planning committee member were also present to receive the donation.

The anniversary climax is slated for the 21st of December, 2021 at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.