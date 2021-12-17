Akatsi South: Assemblymember donates to Xavi CHIPS compound

17.12.2021 LISTEN

Mr Shine Foster Agorsor, the Assembly member for Xavi electoral area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has donated a brand new motorbike to Xavi CHIPS compound on Thursday, December 16.

Other items such as cartons of electricity bulbs, malaria testing kits among others were donated.

Mr Agorsor in interaction with ModernGhana News disclosed that the newly built CHIPS compound lacks a lot of logistics for proper healthcare delivery.

He noted that the motorbike will help in transporting workers to all the villages around Xavi and its environs.

"This motorbike will help a lot in your movements from town to town,and seek to my people in times of sicknesses," he stated.

According to him, the motorbike donated was the one the government gave to all Assembly members in the country to work with.

"I have seen what my people are going through, and today l decided to donate the motorbike l collected to serve their lives," he stated.

He continued ,"my people voted for me to serve them,and l can not seat down and see them suffering. This is what l feel l should do to help them."

According to him, many other items the facility is lacking includes HIV test kits, Scan machine, Veronica bucket, spraying machine and others.

He urged individuals and benevolent organisations to assist the facility to continue to provide healthcare to the poor in the community.

Mr George Nyarko,the Akatsi South Municipal Health Director who was present at the occasion received the items on behalf of the facility.

He thanked Mr Agorsor for the kindness, benevolence and hard work he exhibited.

"Am soo much amazed about the Assembly member's action, not everyone could do this to serve his people," he stated.

Mr Nyarko challenged other individuals to emulate such gestures for better development of the country.

Mr Agorsor Shine Foster is the youngest among other Assembly members in Akatsi South Municipality.