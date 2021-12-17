A/R: Victims of Abuakwa Maakro fire blame Fire Service

Residents and victims of fire at Abuakwa Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region have blamed the Fire Service for reporting to the scene late.

On Thursday night, a fire outbreak at Abuakwa Maakro destroyed properties of homes and several shops.

Unfortunately, a full house of about 20 units was not spared leaving close to 80 people displaced in the end.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started from a shop and spread to other shops as well.

“We saw a blaze from one of the shops and it was spreading very fast,” the witness whose name is given as Owura told 3news.

Reacting to the accusation, Ashanti Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai said they are untrue.

He said the response of the fire service was swift and probably the people might have initially called a wrong number.

“We got to the scene 7 minutes after the call so we got there on time. Our response was swift. They called the wrong number. Many times when people call us, they blame us for not coming but they end up calling the wrong number and in this particular instance, they didn’t call the right number,” DOIII Peter Addai told 3FM.

He however admitted that there was a fault with their pump when they arrived on the scene.

“The fire tender first developed a mechanical fault. The pump failed so we called for a backup and it also arrived on time to fight the fire,” Ashanti Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana National Fire Service said.