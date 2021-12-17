More than 40 ABUSCO students belonging to ‘Above the Law’ click suspended

17.12.2021 LISTEN

Some 45 students of the Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO) in the Eastern Region have been suspended by school authorities.

The students said to be members of a click called ‘Above The Law’ have been suspended and thrown out of the school over their involvement in unlawful activities that amount to gangsterism.

The students according to information are form 2 Green track male boarding students of Akyem Asafo House at ABUSCO.

Part of a letter signed by ABUSCO headmaster Eric Hanson Adjei Sarpong addressed to parents of the affected students on December 15 said; “your ward has been suspended indefinitely from the school with immediate effect”.

School authorities say the affected students committed offences such as the formation of unauthorized groups with hidden agendas resulting in rivalry conflicts amounting to gangsterism contrary to Rule(1)1 of the code of conduct of the school.

The school authorities accuse the students of organising gang meetings in the school without approval, possessed, and used lethal weapons, and fought with same on campus.

In addition, students are said to have used mobile phones to coordinate their activities, failed to observe light out, and, deceived the disciplinary committee during interrogation.

In the same letter to the parents of the affected students, the school explained that the students violates the laid down rules of the Ghana Education Service and if not checked would break down discipline in the school.

It said, “the action has therefore been taken to serve as a deterrent to the entire students body.”

It added, “By a copy of this letter, the Housemaster is to see to his immediate exit from the school after he has handed over all school property in his possession. You are to counsel him adequately at home while we await a decision from the Board of Governors.”

Sources tell Modernghana News that some parents of the suspended students subsequently stormed the school in protest of the decision by the school.

They want the Ghana Education Service to step in to reverse the decision by the ABUSCO headmaster.