ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.12.2021 Headlines

More than 40 ABUSCO students belonging to ‘Above the Law’ click suspended

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
More than 40 ABUSCO students belonging to ‘Above the Law’ click suspended
17.12.2021 LISTEN

Some 45 students of the Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO) in the Eastern Region have been suspended by school authorities.

The students said to be members of a click called ‘Above The Law’ have been suspended and thrown out of the school over their involvement in unlawful activities that amount to gangsterism.

The students according to information are form 2 Green track male boarding students of Akyem Asafo House at ABUSCO.

Part of a letter signed by ABUSCO headmaster Eric Hanson Adjei Sarpong addressed to parents of the affected students on December 15 said; “your ward has been suspended indefinitely from the school with immediate effect”.

School authorities say the affected students committed offences such as the formation of unauthorized groups with hidden agendas resulting in rivalry conflicts amounting to gangsterism contrary to Rule(1)1 of the code of conduct of the school.

The school authorities accuse the students of organising gang meetings in the school without approval, possessed, and used lethal weapons, and fought with same on campus.

In addition, students are said to have used mobile phones to coordinate their activities, failed to observe light out, and, deceived the disciplinary committee during interrogation.

In the same letter to the parents of the affected students, the school explained that the students violates the laid down rules of the Ghana Education Service and if not checked would break down discipline in the school.

It said, “the action has therefore been taken to serve as a deterrent to the entire students body.”

It added, “By a copy of this letter, the Housemaster is to see to his immediate exit from the school after he has handed over all school property in his possession. You are to counsel him adequately at home while we await a decision from the Board of Governors.”

Sources tell Modernghana News that some parents of the suspended students subsequently stormed the school in protest of the decision by the school.

They want the Ghana Education Service to step in to reverse the decision by the ABUSCO headmaster.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ken Agyapong is unwelll, too weak to withstand our cross examination — Anas lawyers beg Judge to postpone case out of pity
17.12.2021 | Headlines
$20million concessional loan facility from Saudi Arabia for Bolga Regional Hospital terminated
17.12.2021 | Headlines
Two airports for Upper East Region coming — Regional Minister hints
17.12.2021 | Headlines
[Full text] Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin speaks on the rejection or rescission of the 2022 Budget
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Lighthouse Chapel International sues Manasseh Azure, Sulemana Braimah, others for alleged defamation
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Joe Wise’s conduct during 2022 budget approval raises procedural challenges – Alban Bagbin
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin wants Ofori Atta to present revised budget to Parliament
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin blasts Majority, Minority for rancorous and unruly behavior in his absence
17.12.2021 | Headlines
Opuni's 'malicious', 'sympathy-seeking' move to remove Honyenuga thrown out
16.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line