Suspend NST and plan for its proper execution – Group to MoE, GES

17.12.2021 LISTEN

Education policy working group, Graduate Democrat Caucus wants the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to suspend the maiden National Standardized Test (NTS).

The exam was originally scheduled to be written by primary four pupils in November but was later postponed to Friday, December 17, 2021.

Making the argument that the directive for the new date was issued late as well as the unfair exclusion of private schools, Graduate Democrat Caucus insists that the GES and the MoE should suspend the examination.

“It is totally unacceptable for the Ministry of Education to sideline private school pupils who are also Ghanaians from taking the NST. This level of discrimination against Ghanaian children attending private schools should be avoided.

“We, therefore, call on the MoE and GES to suspend the NST until it is prepared to execute a fair and reliable test,” part of a statement from the Graduate Democrat Caucus issued on December 15 said.

The examination being written today according to the MoE is expected to generate data to help improve the teaching and learning of Mathematics, Science, and English Language at the basic schools.

Despite noting that the initiative is laudable, Graduate Democrat Caucus says it strongly believes that the objective will not be achieved with the current arrangement.

Below is the statement from the caucus:

15/12/2021

ForRelease

PoorImplementationofNST



Primary four pupils nationwide are expected to write the maiden National StandardizedTest on Friday 17th December, 2021. The examination is expected to be written by over 470,768 basic four pupils in 2,850 examination centres across the country. The question on the mind of many Ghanaians and stakeholders is whether this assessment is well thought through and well planned. We note that the GES issued a late directive to primary school headteachers to extend thescheduled vacation date by one week to make room for the examination to take place. This directive came after all primary schools had already written their end of term examination. From every indication, the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education are not adequately prepared for the test hence the confusion.

1

The examination was initially schedule to take place in November but was rescheduled toDecember, 2021. This lack of preparedness and the late communication defy the principle of fairness in assessments of this nature which requires students and their teachers to be given adequate time to prepare academically, emotionally and physically for the test. These young children should not be subjected to such psychological torture by the MoE and GES.

According to the MoE, the National Standardized Test is expected to generate data to helpimprove the teaching and learning of Mathematics, Science and English Language at the basic schools. Though laudable, we strongly believe that this objective will not be achieved by the test because the foundation of a valid assessment is the curriculum.

After almost 3 years of implementing the curriculum upon which the NST is supposed bybe based, no single school has received an approved textbook from the government. There is sufficient evidence to prove that, teachers still rely on the old textbooks to teach the new curriculum. ItisthereforenotclearwhattheNSTseekstomeasuregiventhepoorimplementation of the new curriculum.

Other issues that has come up strongly is the fact that private school pupils have been excluded from the NST. We call on the Ministry of Education, to, as a matter of priority take steps toincludeallprivateschoolpupilsinthetest. ItistotallyunacceptablefortheMinistryofEducation to sideline private school pupils who are also Ghanaians from taking the NST. This level of discrimination against Ghanaian children attending private schools should be avoided.

We therefore call on the MoE and GES to suspend the NST until it is prepared to execute afair and reliable test.

END

[email protected]

CC. Ministry of Education Ghana

Ghana Education Service

All media houses