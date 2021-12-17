Two airports for Upper East Region coming — Regional Minister hints

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has hinted that the Akufo-Addo government will construct two Airports in the region.

According to him, one will be sited in Paga for the Military and the other in Bolgatanga for commercial flights.

The Minister gave the hints on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 during a press soiree organized by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

Even though the Regional Minister did not give any timeline for work to kick start on said airports, he indicated that the committee setup to look into it have since submitted their reports.

“My understanding is that there is going to be an airport built here and there is also going to be a Military airport in Paga. The thinking of the government is that it will help if we are moving soldiers from Tamale to here and that airport is there, you can move more troops there in case there is a problem with our boarding. So, they want to maintain that and also build a new one here.

“A committee was set and I think the committee had actually delivered their report. Personally what am doing is that I have discussed with the Minister for Transport and am bringing in some people who are building airports in Africa. I have already contacted them, I just need some information from the Ministry of Transport. The people are ready to come," he stated.

Considering the long hours one has to travel to the region amidst rising robbery attacks and road crashes, an airport, for the people of the Upper East Region is long overdue.