Asa donates to New Life Nungua Orphanage Home

The Nungua Business Center, a branch of Asa Savings and Loans Limited has donated to New Life Nungua, an orphanage home located at Nungua in Accra on 13th December, 2021.

The items include provisions, stationery, food items (beans, gari, maize), vegetable among others worth Ghc10,000.

Sarah Saraphina Attipoe, the Branch Manager of the Nungua Business Center said the donation forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company.

She noted that the donation will arguably help lessen the burden on the home and improve the well-being of the under-privileged children.

Ms Sarah Saraphina Attipoe believes it will also go a long way to break the cycle of poverty in households, families and society in general.

"The negative effect of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy has affected every aspect of life and Asa Savings and Loans Limited (Nungua Business Center) thought it wise to visit the home to put a smile on the faces of the children to become good and responsible members of the society and to the nation as a whole," she stated.

According to her, the donation is not only organised in Achimota Business Center but across other operational areas of Asa Savings and Loans Limited.

