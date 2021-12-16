ModernGhana logo
One feared dead, 20 injured as lowbird truck crashes into sprinter bus at Atwima Denkyemuoso

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
One person is feared dead with 20 others sustained various degrees of injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Atwima Denkyemuoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, after a Lowbird truck with registration number GS 5533- 19 carrying a Caterpillar collided with a sprinter bus with registration number AW 5321-14 at about 3:00 pm.

Some eyewitnesses in an interview with this reporter disclosed that the speeding sprinter bus collided with the Lowbird truck after using the wrong way.

"The sprinter bus was fully loaded and was heading from Kejetia to Abuakwa - Agogo but the driver used the wrong way leading to the collision.

"This is a double road and the sprinter bus driver did not only use the wrong way but was also on top speed that to me lead to this gory accident," One Mr Joe, a taxi driver noted.

Police officers from Atwima Denkyemuoso-Takyiman Divisional Police Command have conveyed the injured to the hospital for treatment.

