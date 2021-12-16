195 compressed Indian hemp intercepted at Elmina

Elmina District Police Command has intercepted 195 compressed dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, along the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway.

The suspects, Philip Anaglate, 52, security man, and Nana Asor, 40, unemployed, have been detained whilst two others are on the run.

Superintendent Abraham Abansah, the District Police Commander, briefing the media, said on Monday, December 13, at about 0200 hours, the Command had a tip off based on which it intercepted a bag of rice and seven bags of narcotic drugs suspected to be Indian hemp close to the premises of a bank along the Highway.

He said the sacs were offloaded from a flat body articulated truck brought in by a certain driver under the care of Anaglate, a security man at the bank, with information that the owner would pick them up before 0400 hours and left to Takoradi.

Supt Abansah said the police quickly moved in to the bank premises and laid ambush awaiting for the owner of the goods.

Later, the owner sent Asor to pick the goods, and he was arrested together with Anaglate.

The District Commander said during interrogation the two mentioned two suspects (names withheld for security reasons) currently on the run.

The seven sacs were cut in the presence of the suspects and the compressed dried leaves were found in them.

The parcels were concealed under used clothes and the exhibits repacked and kept to be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Supt Abansah called on informants to help police arrest the other suspects at large to assist in investigations.

He cautioned the youth to desist from peddling narcotic drugs adding that the laws were against their use in the country.

The District Commander appealed to persons who had credible information on those involved in the illegal drug trade in the municipality to feed the police.

GNA