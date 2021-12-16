Hasaacas Ladies cross swords with Ladystrikers in WPL match-day one opener

There will be fireworks at the Gyandu Park as Hasaacas Ladies FC cross swords with Lady Strikers FC in match-day one of the 2021/22 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Friday, December 17.

Hasaacas Ladies have won six trophies this year and would begin their title defence on a bright note having beaten their nemesis, Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the maiden First Lady's Cup last weekend.

The “Hasmal Ladies”, guided by Coach Yussif Basigi, had a wonderful season winning the WPL early this year, the Women's FA Cup, WAFU Zone-B Champions, Women's Premier League Super Cup, and runners-up of the maiden edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Champions League.

These impressive performances from the Sekondi-based team which put Ghana Women's Football on a pedestal will positively energize the team to soar over Lady Strikers.

Hasaacas Ladies would go into the game with some top players including their unstoppable captain, Janet Egyir, Perpetual Agyekum, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa who were stunning at the 2021 Champions League in Africa whilst Lady Strikers would also hope for a comeback against the defending champions, after losing to them continuously last season.

Lady Strikers FC would also go into Friday's game with some of their top players like Gladys Amfobea and Suzzy Dede Teye who displayed a mind-blowing performance in last season's premier league.

At the McDan La Town Park in Accra, Immigration Ladies would renew her rivalry with Police Ladies as they battle for the three maximum points to begin the season's campaign on a flying start.

Coach of Police Ladies, Frank Sam, has vowed to beat Immigration Ladies but his opponent would be a tough nut as they are eager to bounce back from their poor campaign last season.

Elsewhere at the Madina Astroturf, Berry Ladies FC would welcome the newly-promoted side, Army Ladies. Whilst Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe's side would bring her experience to the fore, Army Ladies would also be looking forward to a bright start in the Premiership beginning on Sunday.

Sea Lions would also host newly-promoted side Faith Ladies at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Saturday.

In the Northern Zone, Fabulous Ladies FC would face Kumasi Sports Academy at the Bantama AstroTurf on Sunday while Supreme Ladies also lock horns with Ash-Town Ladies on Sunday.

New entrants, FC Savannah would host Prisons Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday, whereas Northern Ladies face newly promoted side Dreams Ladies FC Ampem Darkoa, who are currently champions of the northern zone, host Pearl Pia Ladies FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday.

GNA