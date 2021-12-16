I will not preside over weak parliament, tagged as errand boy of executive arm – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has assured that he will not oversee a Parliament that will frustrate the ruling government.

However, he noted that he will also not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government.

His comment follows the tug of war between the Majority and Minority in Parliament over the 2022 budget.

Speaker Bagbin resume his seat today, Thursday, December 16, 2021, after being away from duties for weeks.

In his absence saw the Majority and Minority clash over the 2022 budget statement and economic policy proposal of the government.

This was after the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu led the Majority side of the house to overturn Speaker Bagbin's decision which had the 2022 budget rejected by the Minority.

Amid the inconclusiveness on the budget issues, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has today assured Ghanaians of his readiness to guide members of parliament to work together.

In a speech delivered by the Speaker in Parliament today, he pledged that he will not be part of a house that works to frustrate the sitting government.

“Hon. Members, to conclude on these matters, let me reiterate my solemn pledge to the people of Ghana which I canvassed in my first formal communication to this House. I would not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate Government business, But, I will equally not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin stressed.

Now in charge, he noted that Parliament will be fully “focused in discharging its mandate and will do so without any fear or favour, affection or ill-will in ensuring the ultimate best interests of the Ghanaian people are served.”

Speaker Alban Bagbin further called on all Members of Parliament to work together by committing to the needed dialogue and stakeholder consultations.

“Let us continue to strengthen our channels of communication, foster dialogue, encourage broader stakeholder consultation and allow the processes we have adopted for our burgeoning democracy to thrive,” the Speaker concluded.