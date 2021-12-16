Zuarungu: Police commence Special Anti-Robbery Operation to hunt down cop killers

16.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has commenced a Special Anti-Robbery Operation in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region to arrest the suspected armed robbers who killed two police officers on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Preliminary investigation by the Police has revealed that three suspected robbers attacked a provision shop at gunpoint and succeeded in robbing the victim of an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2,000.00).

The two now-deceased Police officers while on their routine patrols unexpectedly appeared at the robbery scene and were fired by the three suspected robbers who were attempting to bolt.

The two Police officers, No. 56205 General Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and No.57658 General Constable Adam Suley after being shot sadly lost their lives.

Today, the Police Administration has launched a special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation to track down and arrest three suspected robbers.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has further offered an amount of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000) reward for any information leading to the arrest of the three suspects who committed the heinous crime.

Find more in the statement below issued by the Ghana Police Service: