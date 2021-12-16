ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.12.2021 Crime & Punishment

Zuarungu: Police commence Special Anti-Robbery Operation to hunt down cop killers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Zuarungu: Police commence Special Anti-Robbery Operation to hunt down cop killers
16.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has commenced a Special Anti-Robbery Operation in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region to arrest the suspected armed robbers who killed two police officers on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Preliminary investigation by the Police has revealed that three suspected robbers attacked a provision shop at gunpoint and succeeded in robbing the victim of an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2,000.00).

The two now-deceased Police officers while on their routine patrols unexpectedly appeared at the robbery scene and were fired by the three suspected robbers who were attempting to bolt.

The two Police officers, No. 56205 General Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and No.57658 General Constable Adam Suley after being shot sadly lost their lives.

Today, the Police Administration has launched a special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation to track down and arrest three suspected robbers.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has further offered an amount of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000) reward for any information leading to the arrest of the three suspects who committed the heinous crime.

Find more in the statement below issued by the Ghana Police Service:

1216202165808-j5eq27t2gb-266841386 1788134544715240 4746466124744694432 n

1216202165810-1i841p5bbv-269070053 1788134504715244 6860444030181118837 n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
195 compressed Indian hemp intercepted at Elmina
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Abesim murder case adjourned to January 17, 2022
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two Hajj fraudsters granted GHC50,000.00 bail each
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court to adopt use of witness statements in SSNIT OBS trial
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man remanded for murdering woman with cement block at Parkoso Estate
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
IGP arrives in Zuarungu to commiserate with families of two killed officers
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers remanded by Ofaakor Circuit Court
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Motor rider jailed 15 years for robbery
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Takoradi fake kidnap and pregnant woman's trial to begin on January 6
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line