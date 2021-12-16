Pishigu-Lana donates medical equipment to health centre

16.12.2021 LISTEN

The Chief of Pishigu in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, Naa Alhassan Andani has donated medical equipment to the Pishigu health centre.

The equipment donated includes 28 detention beds, 1 deep freezer, 5 digital thermometers, 4 Sphygmomanometres, 2 electronic weighing scales, 5 kidney dishes and other medical equipment.

Earlier this year, the chief made similar intervention where he donated an ambulance to the Health Centre to facilitate referral cases in the area.

Addressing the staff and management of the health facility, Nyeb Pishigu-Lana tasked them to make good use of the medical equipment.

He pledged his commitment to continue to undertake social initiatives and projects that will enhance the lives of the people in the area.

Nyeb Pishigu-Lana, who happens to be the former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank further called on corporate bodies and the state authorities to pay much attention to health-related issues.

The Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency, Hon. Mohammed Amin Anta on his part lauded Chief Alhassan Andani for the kind gesture.

"This is yet another demonstration of the sterling leadership of Naa Alhassan Andani and the love for his people".

"Sir, the people of the Karaga constituency are grateful for your continuous support to the improvement of their wellbeing," he noted.