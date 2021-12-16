ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.12.2021 Social News

Pishigu-Lana donates medical equipment to health centre

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
Pishigu-Lana donates medical equipment to health centre
16.12.2021 LISTEN

The Chief of Pishigu in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, Naa Alhassan Andani has donated medical equipment to the Pishigu health centre.

The equipment donated includes 28 detention beds, 1 deep freezer, 5 digital thermometers, 4 Sphygmomanometres, 2 electronic weighing scales, 5 kidney dishes and other medical equipment.

Earlier this year, the chief made similar intervention where he donated an ambulance to the Health Centre to facilitate referral cases in the area.

Addressing the staff and management of the health facility, Nyeb Pishigu-Lana tasked them to make good use of the medical equipment.

He pledged his commitment to continue to undertake social initiatives and projects that will enhance the lives of the people in the area.

1216202154849-1j041q5dcw-fb img 1639603120001

Nyeb Pishigu-Lana, who happens to be the former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank further called on corporate bodies and the state authorities to pay much attention to health-related issues.

The Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency, Hon. Mohammed Amin Anta on his part lauded Chief Alhassan Andani for the kind gesture.

"This is yet another demonstration of the sterling leadership of Naa Alhassan Andani and the love for his people".

"Sir, the people of the Karaga constituency are grateful for your continuous support to the improvement of their wellbeing," he noted.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Majority Leader calls for Constitutional amendment on creation of additional constituencies
16.12.2021 | Social News
FDA destroys unwholesome products in Takoradi ahead of Christmas
16.12.2021 | Social News
C/R: Man falls to death while allegedly stealing coconut from tree at Saltpond
16.12.2021 | Social News
We even do more than MPs - U/E Assembly members demand 5% of MPs Common Fund
16.12.2021 | Social News
Land border closure: We’re praying to God to change our leaders’ minds – Elubo West Assemblyman
16.12.2021 | Social News
We’ll blacklist contractors with record of shoddy works – Roads Minister
16.12.2021 | Social News
Roads clear for this year's Feok festival in Sandema
16.12.2021 | Social News
Writing off Krobo ECG debt 'not workable' – MD
16.12.2021 | Social News
Opuni’s lawyer denies purposefully questioning Clemence Honyenuga’s objectivity
16.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line