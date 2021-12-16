Gov’t presents E-Levy bill to parliament; sticks to 1.75% charge despite agitations

The government has presented an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to parliament despite the agitations by Ghanaians since it was first announced.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Proposal of government to Parliament on November 17 revealed plans to introduce the E-Levy.

The proposal was met with stiff opposition in the house by the Minority.

But government has this week gone ahead to present a bill for the controversial levy to parliament with no changes.

Just like it was announced during the budget presentation, the bill for the E-Levy has a charge of 1.75% for all financial transactions that will exceed GHS100 including Mobile Money.

In the past weeks, the Majority and Minority have been at eachother's throats over the levy.

There have been recommendations for the levy to be reduced and the threshold of GHS100 increased.

However, it is now clear government is unwilling to back down on its stance.

Sources say the Minority are unhappy and bent on rejecting the E-Levy even if it will mean outrightly rejecting the entire 2022 budget.