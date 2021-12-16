ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t presents E-Levy bill to parliament; sticks to 1.75% charge despite agitations

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The government has presented an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to parliament despite the agitations by Ghanaians since it was first announced.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Proposal of government to Parliament on November 17 revealed plans to introduce the E-Levy.

The proposal was met with stiff opposition in the house by the Minority.

But government has this week gone ahead to present a bill for the controversial levy to parliament with no changes.

Just like it was announced during the budget presentation, the bill for the E-Levy has a charge of 1.75% for all financial transactions that will exceed GHS100 including Mobile Money.

1216202154429-wbreuhgtto-268559804_10226760103886897_1891406560459153012_n-496x1024-1.jpeg

In the past weeks, the Majority and Minority have been at eachother's throats over the levy.

There have been recommendations for the levy to be reduced and the threshold of GHS100 increased.

However, it is now clear government is unwilling to back down on its stance.

Sources say the Minority are unhappy and bent on rejecting the E-Levy even if it will mean outrightly rejecting the entire 2022 budget.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Laurent Gbagbo calls on Rawlings' family
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Court throw out Opuni’s application for removal of Honyenuga
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo to be released today after settling GHS12,000 fine
16.12.2021 | Headlines
I'll smoke you out dead or alive — IGP to Zuarungu cop killers' heads
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Zuarungu: IGP offers GH¢50,000 bounty for information on robbers who killed two officers
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Sitting in your air condition and bringing e-levy is just lazy – Kwame Pianim blasts Ofori-Atta
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Zuarungu: Two cops killed in violent crime
16.12.2021 | Headlines
SHS education not moving to six years – Education Ministry rubbish reports
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Critics of ‘one-teacher one-laptop’ initiative trying to score cheap political points — Education Minister
16.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line