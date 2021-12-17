Agona West MCE shares vision at maiden assembly meeting

Hon. Evans Addison Coleman

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Evans Addison Coleman has indicated his vision to transform the Agona West Municipality.

Addressing Assembly Members at the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Assembly of the Agona West Municipal Assembly held at Agona Swedru last Tuesday, the Municipal Chief Executive stated a number of development projects lined-up to cushion the people in the Municipality.

He mentioned roads, sanitation and health, education, agriculture, employment through entrepreneurship, fixing streetlights and revenue mobilization as some of his priority areas to improve the quality of lives of the people in the Municipality.

On roads, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman noted the importance of road to the socio-economic development of a society.

"It is for this reason that we have decided to commit the necessary resources to improve the road network within the Municipality.

"This will translate into reduced travel time, especially in our urban centers, thereby enhancing economic activities. Our farmers will also be able to transport their produce at a lower cost with much ease.

"A significant amount of work has gone into grading works over the past two months to ensure easy access to underserved communities. Furthermore, we have intensified our lobbying efforts for more of our roads to be asphalted or tarred.

"The Assembly will also ensure that the Nyakrom bridge is reconstructed as soon as possible, we have additionally planned to construct a lot more culverts to open up more roads in new communities. Efforts are also being made to decongest the central business areas of Agona Swedru in a bit to facilitate commercial activities," he stated.

Hon. Evans Addison Coleman popularly known as Mr. Onomah thanked his predecessor, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan for paving the way for him to continue the Assembly's developmental agenda.

According to the MCE, rapid urbanization and high population growth comes with challenges associated with sanitation. "There was therefore the need for an effective and efficient mechanism for managing waste."

He added that the current method for disposing waste at the refuse dumping site was unsustainable in the long run.

The MCE further stated that the Assembly had initiated moves to attract investors for the establishment of a recycling plant to address the present situation and challenges.

"This will not only create jobs and generate revenue mobilization for the Assembly. The road network leading to the final disposal site is being improved.

"There are also plans to increase the number of refuse containers at the communal container sites and to support Assembly Members to revive their monthly sanitation exercises.

"The Agona West Municipal Assembly will continue to support the Ghana Health Service in its activities to ensure access to quality healthcare for our people," he noted.

On education, he stressed that the Assembly would not depart from its long-standing commitment to the provision of infrastructure, furniture and other auxiliary support to enhance the level of education in the Municipality.

"It is worthy to inform the House that the Municipality is privileged to benefit from construction of a State it the Art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Center in Agona Swedru.

"The assembly has written to the Department of Social Welfare to release about Twenty (20) acres of NAVCO land for this all-important project," he intimateeed.

Touching on agriculture, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman disclosed that a sizeable number of people in the Municipality were farmers as such it was imperative for the Assembly to support this segment of people in the society.

"Youth unemployment is one of the biggest challenges our nation has to grapple with and its security implication is not far-fetched, due to the limited avenues in the public sector.

"As such the needed support should be given to Entrepreneurs to enable them scale up their operations to facilitate creation of more jobs.

"Since my assumption of office, I have had the opportunity to interact with identifiable trade associations to better understand their challenges so that together we can help to transform the economy of the Municipality. We will also create opportunities for the youth to acquire skills to enable them set up their own businesses," he emphasised.

In conclusion, the MCE expressed his profound gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for nominating him for the prestigious position and to the Assembly Members for confirming him accordingly.

"Hon. Presiding Member, even though I have outlined my vision towards transforming the Municipality, it is only through our collective efforts that we can achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves.

"I have made a personal commitment in the interest of the Municipality to work with all stakeholders. In the same vein, I hereby respectively entreat us all to work in unity for the progress of Agona West Municipality," the MCE noted.

Presiding Member for Agona West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Frank Yeboah on behalf of the Assembly Members pledged unflinching support for the MCE to fully implement the programmes and policies of the Assembly to improve the lives of the people in all the thirty-one (31) electoral areas in the Municipality.